SEONGNAM SCANDAL FIGURE FOUND DEAD

[Anchor Lead]



A former official of Seongnam Development Corporation, who was facing an arrest warrant deliberation in connection to the ongoing land development scandal, was found dead on Friday.



[Pkg]



A man in his 60s was found dead at an apartment complex garden in Goyang, Gyeonggido Province at around 7:40 a.m. Friday. A local resident found the body and called the police. The person was identified as Yoo Han-gi, former executive of Seongnam Development Corporation whom the police were actually looking for. Police were searching for him after receiving a report from his family at around 4 a.m. that he disappeared and left a will. Yoo left his phone at home and the police could only confirm camera footage showing him leaving the apartment complex at around 2 am. Police believe he went over to a nearby complex right after leaving home and took his own life. Yoo was scheduled to make a court appearance on December 14th for deliberation on an arrest warrant request. On Thursday, the Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office filed for a warrant on charges of accepting kickbacks. Police suspect Yoo received bribes of around 200 million won from key suspects in the land development scandal including asset management firm Hwacheondaeyu officials, lawyer Nam Wook and accountant Jung Young-hak. In return, Yoo was expected to lobby and curry favor with a Han River environmental office. Yoo has been denying the allegations.

