PPP HEAD EXTENDS CONDOLENCES

The People Power Party chairman Lee Jun-seok has expressed his condolences for Yoo Han-gi. Lee criticized the investigation as not focusing on the key player but periphery figures. The PPP has insisted the ruling party’s presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung is the mastermind behind the scandal. Justice Party leader Sim Sang-jung, meanwhile, again called for a special counsel probe.

