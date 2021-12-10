기사 본문 영역

PPP HEAD EXTENDS CONDOLENCES
입력 2021.12.10 (15:41) 수정 2021.12.10 (16:53) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

The People Power Party chairman Lee Jun-seok has expressed his condolences for Yoo Han-gi. Lee criticized the investigation as not focusing on the key player but periphery figures. The PPP has insisted the ruling party’s presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung is the mastermind behind the scandal. Justice Party leader Sim Sang-jung, meanwhile, again called for a special counsel probe.
