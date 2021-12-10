JOB CREATION YOON’S TOP PRIORITY News Today 입력 2021.12.10 (15:41) 수정 2021.12.10 (17:01)

[Anchor Lead]



The PPP's presidential nominee Yoon Seok-youl says job creation will be the top priority of his administration. Meanwhile, the party's election committee co-chief Roh Jae-seung has resigned three days after his appointment over his controversial remarks on the Gwangju pro-democracy movement.



[Pkg]



People Power Party presidential nominee Yoon Seok-youl met with the leaders of domestic conglomerates. He vowed to ease regulations so that corporations can grow to create jobs and make workers happy.



[Soundbite] Yoon Seok-youl(PPP Presidential Candidate) : "We hear promises of good business conditions before every presidential election. One administration treated many business people as corrupt criminals."



Yoon says job creation will be his administration's top national goal. He also attended a ceremony marking the 21st anniversary of late President Kim Dae-jung's Nobel Peace Prize win.



[Soundbite] Yoon Seok-youl(PPP Presidential Candidate) : "He did not retaliate against anyone. He forgave all his foes and reconciled with them as a politician who pursued national unity."



While the presidential nominee was participating in the event, the co-head of the PPP election camp, Roh Jae-seung, decided to step down due to controversy that brewed after he disparaged the Gwangju pro-democracy movement. His speech on national television was cancelled, and hours later he held a news conference. Noh chose to step down... ...just three days after his sudden appointment.



[Soundbite] Roh Jae-seung(PPP Election Committee Co-Chief) : "If I stay at this post and keep trying to explain myself amid the brewing controversy, it will be a selfish act of trying to restore my reputation."



Some wanted to decide on the matter after observing the public's response to his televised speech, but it was cancelled because of the negative public sentiment and the fact that Yoon was attending an event dedicated to late President Kim Dae-jung on that day. Sources say the party's election committee chief Kim Chong-in personally stepped in to sort things out. PPP secretary general Kwon Seong-dong, who advocated recruiting Roh, admitted his mistake in verifying Roh's credentials. On Friday Yoon attended an event dedicated to people with disabilities and will attend a social welfare event before his two-day trip to Gangneung, Sokcho and Chuncheon.

