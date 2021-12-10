기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
K-pop group BTS have been selected as the most-mentioned people on Twitter this year. This is according to the firm's analysis of tweets dating from January 1st to November 15th. BTS have topped the list for the 5th year in a row. The Netflix series Squid Game also ranked as the third most tweeted program globally.
- BTS MOST TWEETED ABOUT PEOPLE
입력 2021-12-10
수정2021-12-10
