ENDANGERED OTTERS SPOTTED News Today 입력 2021.12.10 (15:41) 수정 2021.12.10 (17:02)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Otters are a Class 1 endangered wild species. They have recently been spotted in the Gongjicheon Stream, which crosses the city of Chuncheon in Gangwon-do Province. This signals that the stream's ecological environment has improved significantly.



[Pkg]



A pedal boat pier late in the evening. An otter scurries around on the deck. For a moment it looks at people... ...and even rolls on its back playfully. Then it tidies its fur from head to tail. After enjoying itself, the animal disappears into the water. Otters only live in Grade 1 pristine water. The species' appearance in this area means the quality of water in this stream has become significantly better.



[Soundbite] Kim Do-eun(Chuncheon resident) : "Many people visiting our city are surprised to see how clean our stream has become, especially Chuncheon residents."



The Gongjicheon Stream crossing the city of Chuncheon used to be polluted with green algae and unpleasant odors every summer.



[Soundbite] Prof. Heo Woo-myung(Gangwon National University) : "Even when sewage is treated, it flows backwards here. When too much waste water is collected in the stream, it becomes stale."



Last summer, the Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power and the Chuncheon City government carried out a massive water purification project in the stream using some 470 tons of a water quality improvement agent. As a result, water quality in the Gongjicheon Stream has improved from Grade 4 to Grade 1. Its turbidity has decreased by 80 percent, while green algae is now down by 86 percent.



[Soundbite] Chung Jae-hoon(Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power) : "I came here often in the early 1980s. The water quality has become as good as it was back then. I think it's good for Chuncheon residents and tourists."



The Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power and the Chuncheon City government hope the stream will be designated a "national lake garden" because of its pristine environment.

ENDANGERED OTTERS SPOTTED

입력 2021-12-10 15:41:19 수정 2021-12-10 17:02:51 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Otters are a Class 1 endangered wild species. They have recently been spotted in the Gongjicheon Stream, which crosses the city of Chuncheon in Gangwon-do Province. This signals that the stream's ecological environment has improved significantly.



[Pkg]



A pedal boat pier late in the evening. An otter scurries around on the deck. For a moment it looks at people... ...and even rolls on its back playfully. Then it tidies its fur from head to tail. After enjoying itself, the animal disappears into the water. Otters only live in Grade 1 pristine water. The species' appearance in this area means the quality of water in this stream has become significantly better.



[Soundbite] Kim Do-eun(Chuncheon resident) : "Many people visiting our city are surprised to see how clean our stream has become, especially Chuncheon residents."



The Gongjicheon Stream crossing the city of Chuncheon used to be polluted with green algae and unpleasant odors every summer.



[Soundbite] Prof. Heo Woo-myung(Gangwon National University) : "Even when sewage is treated, it flows backwards here. When too much waste water is collected in the stream, it becomes stale."



Last summer, the Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power and the Chuncheon City government carried out a massive water purification project in the stream using some 470 tons of a water quality improvement agent. As a result, water quality in the Gongjicheon Stream has improved from Grade 4 to Grade 1. Its turbidity has decreased by 80 percent, while green algae is now down by 86 percent.



[Soundbite] Chung Jae-hoon(Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power) : "I came here often in the early 1980s. The water quality has become as good as it was back then. I think it's good for Chuncheon residents and tourists."



The Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power and the Chuncheon City government hope the stream will be designated a "national lake garden" because of its pristine environment.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG

