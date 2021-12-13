‘VACCINE PASS’ TAKES EFFECT News Today 입력 2021.12.13 (15:24) 수정 2021.12.13 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Seriously ill COVID-19 patients are numbering almost 900 today. The ICU beds in the capital region are almost completely full, reaching an occupancy rate of 86.5%. While authorities are looking into toughening social distancing measures, the “vaccine pass” program went into effect today at restaurants and cafes.



[Pkg]



A long line of people wait to get tested even on a Sunday afternoon at this temporary screening center in Seoul. A month and a half after the nation started its attempt to live with COVID-19, the number of screening tests as well as confirmed cases have soared as initially feared. About 660,000 tests were carried out on December 7th and more than 680,000 on December 8th and 10th. 24 more people were found to have been infected with the omicron variant on Sunday alone, bringing the total to 114 cases. Among them, seven cases stemmed from an international student from Iran who entered Korea in late November. The infection has already spread to the southwestern Jeolla region. Four people who arrived from Congo, the United Kingdom and Russia also tested positive for the omicron variant.



[Soundbite] Prof. Eom Joong-sik(Gachon Univ. Gil Medical Center) : "Spread to local communities should be stopped with social distancing until we can get definite data on the Omicron variant’s infection, avoidance to vaccines and the fatality rate of unvaccinated seniors."



Health authorities are looking into suspending the nation’s return to normalcy and subsequently strengthening the social distancing measures as the guidance period of the “vaccine pass” program ended yesterday. Starting today, anyone who wants to go to restaurants, cafes, private academies and internet cafes will have to show a vaccination completion record or a negative PCR test result. If violated, both the business and the customer will be fined. However, those aged 18 or younger or individuals who have recovered from COVID-19 or cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons may use such facilities at will. Also, unvaccinated individuals may enter a restaurant or a cafe if they are alone. Meanwhile, reservations for booster shots began today for adults 18 or older who had received their second vaccine doses more than three months ago.

‘VACCINE PASS’ TAKES EFFECT

입력 2021-12-13

