MEDICAL SECTOR AGAINST GOVT'S PLAN News Today 입력 2021.12.13 (15:24)

[Anchor Lead]



Medical organizations are urging the government to stop its gradual-return-to–normal-life drive and introduce emergency responses to the current wave of the coronavirus. In a joint statement issued on Monday, the organizations said the ongoing surge is putting an unbearable strain on medical workers and the strategy of living with corona is for reducing social and economic losses in sacrifice of the medical and health sectors. They also criticized the government for failing to take timely measures to address the decrease in COVID-19 vaccines’ effectiveness.

