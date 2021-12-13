LEE JAE-MYUNG VOWS TO REVIVE ECONOMY News Today 입력 2021.12.13 (15:24) 수정 2021.12.13 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Democratic Party presidential nominee Lee Jae-myung is visiting Daegu and Gyeongsangbuk-do Province. He's stressing his competency in reviving the domestic economy. On Monday he laid a wreathe to the monument of late POSCO Chairman Park Tae-joon. Lee's remarks about Chun Doo-hwan's economic achievements deserving credit have triggered controversy.



[Pkg]



During the ongoing tour of Daegu and Gyeongsangbuk-do Province, Democratic Party presidential nominee Lee Jae-myung has been emphasizing his roots in the region.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(DP Presidential Candidate) : "Daegu and Gyeongsangbuk-do Province is where I will be laid to rest and where my parents already rest in peace."]



Lee says he's the right candidate to revive the economy. He continues to emphasize, the goal of a presidential election is not to punish or retaliate, in an apparent reference to the growing public support for the main opposition party. Lee is calling on voters to choose the right person, not the right party.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(DP Presidential Candidate) : "You should pick a politician who does his or her job well. Praise them when they do well and scold them when they do something wrong to make them devise policies that serve your interests."



Lee vowed to build an "energy highway" so that rural areas can sell solar or wind power to urban areas. He compared his idea to late President Park Chung-hee's plan to build the Gyeongbu Expressway.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(DP Presidential Candidate) : "Just like highways built by the Park Chung-hee administration drove the nation's industrialization, an energy highway will become a huge resource that will make you rich."



On Monday, the ruling party presidential nominee laid a wreath on the monument of late POSCO Chairman Park Tae-joon and delivered a message titled, "Industrial Era Meets the Era of Democracy." Regarding the brewing controversy over his recent remarks about Chun Doo-hwan's economic achievements, Lee said facts can't be denied. Justice Party presidential nominee Sim Sang-jung blasted Lee by saying he might end up running for president as a People Power Party nominee if he keeps distancing himself from the Moon administration.

