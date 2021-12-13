YOON PRESENTS REAL ESTATE POLICIES News Today 입력 2021.12.13 (15:24) 수정 2021.12.13 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The People Power Party launched a new committee to court the moderates and the rational progressives. The new committee looks to extend the scope of the party network and even reorganize politics. PPP presidential candidate Yoon Seok-youl visited today a housing rehabilitation site in the northern part of Seoul and presented his real estate policy.



[Pkg]



The People Power Party’s New Era Preparatory Committee was officially launched to help Yoon Suk-yeol’s presidential campaign. The committee’s prime objective is to bring in those who want a new government but hesitate to be a part of the conservative party.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(PPP Presidential Candidate) : "The committee looks to bring in the moderates and rational progressives who can’t be easily incorporated into the election committee."



Yoon Suk-yeol also asked the committee to change the nature of the party.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(PPP Presidential Candidate) : "My election committee is neither conservative nor progressive. The PPP must transform into an empirical and pragmatic party."



The new committee is being seen as an organization that will overhaul politics after the presidential election. But Yoon said that once he is elected president, the Democratic Party will change and he will have no problem eliciting cooperation from the DP. Former DP leader Kim Han-gil, now heading the PPP’s New Era Preparatory Committee, emphasized that Yoon is the right man to replace the current government.



[Soundbite] Kim Han-gil(Head, PPP New Era Preparatory Committee) : "I will prepare for Yoon’s new government. I’m telling you that the New Era Preparatory Committee will fulfill its role."



Yoon, meanwhile, visited a housing rehabilitation site today in the northern part of Seoul and issued a message regarding his real estate policy.

