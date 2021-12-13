기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
President Moon Jae-in says South Korea is not considering boycotting next year’s Winter Olympic Games in Beijing. Following a summit with Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison, he made the remarks in a joint press conference. Moon added no countries have asked South Korea to boycott the Beijing Games. The president is currently paying a state visit to Australia.
The South Korean government will begin procedures to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership. Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said in an economic ministerial meeting Monday that the decision is to promote the nation’s economic interest and strategic values through expanding trade and investment. The CPTPP is a trade agreement among eleven countries, including Japan, Australia and Mexico. It evolved from the Trans-Pacific Partnership and launched on December 30, 2018, following the U.S.‘ departure in the previous year.
