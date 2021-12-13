S. KOREA TO TAKE PART IN DRIVERLESS CAR RACE

기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
A driverless car race is to be held at the world's largest electronics expo slated for January in Las Vegas. An autonomous racing car developed by KAIST will be the only contestant from Asia to participate in the race.
[Pkg]
The Indianapolis Motor Speedway in the U.S. hosts three major racing series. Back in October, KAIST competed in the world's first unmanned autonomous car race held at the track.
[Soundbite] Commentator
KAIST's self-driving car quickly adapts to the 4km track and begins to gain speed. It developed speeds of up to 160 km per hour and ran 20 laps, finishing fourth among nine competing teams. This has given the KAIST team a spot in a race slated for January at an electronics expo in Las Vegas.
[Soundbite] Chung Chan-young(KAIST Autonomous Race Team(Oct. 23))
The next competition will be held as a two-car drag race. Software embedded in these racing vehicles need to ensure safety and even read their rival's strategy.
[Soundbite] Prof. Shim Hyun-chul(KAIST) : "During the race, this system will need accurately locate the opponent's car and find out what it's going to do next."
The KAIST team purchased the car for one billion won, with 50 million paid from the members' own pockets. Its speed of 200kmph, that was achieved in a simulation race, is expected to play a crucial role in earning victory for the team.
A driverless car race is to be held at the world's largest electronics expo slated for January in Las Vegas. An autonomous racing car developed by KAIST will be the only contestant from Asia to participate in the race.
[Pkg]
The Indianapolis Motor Speedway in the U.S. hosts three major racing series. Back in October, KAIST competed in the world's first unmanned autonomous car race held at the track.
[Soundbite] Commentator
KAIST's self-driving car quickly adapts to the 4km track and begins to gain speed. It developed speeds of up to 160 km per hour and ran 20 laps, finishing fourth among nine competing teams. This has given the KAIST team a spot in a race slated for January at an electronics expo in Las Vegas.
[Soundbite] Chung Chan-young(KAIST Autonomous Race Team(Oct. 23))
The next competition will be held as a two-car drag race. Software embedded in these racing vehicles need to ensure safety and even read their rival's strategy.
[Soundbite] Prof. Shim Hyun-chul(KAIST) : "During the race, this system will need accurately locate the opponent's car and find out what it's going to do next."
The KAIST team purchased the car for one billion won, with 50 million paid from the members' own pockets. Its speed of 200kmph, that was achieved in a simulation race, is expected to play a crucial role in earning victory for the team.
- S. KOREA TO TAKE PART IN DRIVERLESS CAR RACE
-
- 입력 2021-12-13 15:24:33
- 수정2021-12-13 17:06:41
[Anchor Lead]
A driverless car race is to be held at the world's largest electronics expo slated for January in Las Vegas. An autonomous racing car developed by KAIST will be the only contestant from Asia to participate in the race.
[Pkg]
The Indianapolis Motor Speedway in the U.S. hosts three major racing series. Back in October, KAIST competed in the world's first unmanned autonomous car race held at the track.
[Soundbite] Commentator
KAIST's self-driving car quickly adapts to the 4km track and begins to gain speed. It developed speeds of up to 160 km per hour and ran 20 laps, finishing fourth among nine competing teams. This has given the KAIST team a spot in a race slated for January at an electronics expo in Las Vegas.
[Soundbite] Chung Chan-young(KAIST Autonomous Race Team(Oct. 23))
The next competition will be held as a two-car drag race. Software embedded in these racing vehicles need to ensure safety and even read their rival's strategy.
[Soundbite] Prof. Shim Hyun-chul(KAIST) : "During the race, this system will need accurately locate the opponent's car and find out what it's going to do next."
The KAIST team purchased the car for one billion won, with 50 million paid from the members' own pockets. Its speed of 200kmph, that was achieved in a simulation race, is expected to play a crucial role in earning victory for the team.
A driverless car race is to be held at the world's largest electronics expo slated for January in Las Vegas. An autonomous racing car developed by KAIST will be the only contestant from Asia to participate in the race.
[Pkg]
The Indianapolis Motor Speedway in the U.S. hosts three major racing series. Back in October, KAIST competed in the world's first unmanned autonomous car race held at the track.
[Soundbite] Commentator
KAIST's self-driving car quickly adapts to the 4km track and begins to gain speed. It developed speeds of up to 160 km per hour and ran 20 laps, finishing fourth among nine competing teams. This has given the KAIST team a spot in a race slated for January at an electronics expo in Las Vegas.
[Soundbite] Chung Chan-young(KAIST Autonomous Race Team(Oct. 23))
The next competition will be held as a two-car drag race. Software embedded in these racing vehicles need to ensure safety and even read their rival's strategy.
[Soundbite] Prof. Shim Hyun-chul(KAIST) : "During the race, this system will need accurately locate the opponent's car and find out what it's going to do next."
The KAIST team purchased the car for one billion won, with 50 million paid from the members' own pockets. Its speed of 200kmph, that was achieved in a simulation race, is expected to play a crucial role in earning victory for the team.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
-
KBSKBS의 기사 모음
-