TRANSFORMATION OF A BRANCH SCHOOL News Today 입력 2021.12.13 (15:24)

[Anchor Lead]



A branch school with nearly a 100-year history has transformed into a giant playground for children. Branch schools that had closed down due to a shortage of students are being reborn as fun interactive facilities



[Pkg]



Children in full gear race down the zip line. They scream in delight. This long slide is another favorite.



[Soundbite] Lee Ju-ho(Kindergartener) : "It’s more fun than kindergarten. (What’s so fun about it?) I like the zip line and the long slide."



There is even an indoor sand pit. They build mountains and roads on a projected image of an ancient era.



[Soundbite] Park Yu-geum(Interactive Program Guide) : "Pile it up high. Look, it became a mountain."



This facility named the Big Tree Playground is built at Gilcheon Elementary School that closed down in 2016. This tiny school that opened in 1927 and lasted nearly a century has been reborn as a big new playground. The indoor playground has play areas named after the four seasons while the outdoor area features a schoolyard and a natural forest.



[Soundbite] Park Si-yeong(Big Tree Playground Educator) : "This playground was created by incorporating the opinions of children, their parents, teachers and experts so that children can enjoy challenges and nurture their creativity."



The playground underwent a trial operation until December 10th and a second round of pilot operation is scheduled from January to March. Interactive programs are carried out separately for groups and families. Meanwhile, Gunggeunjeong Elementary School that closed down in 2016 was turned into an education community hub in March. Seventeen branch schools closed down in Ulsan due to a decline in school age children in rural communities. Twelve schools were reborn as learning and education centers as well as playgrounds.

