KDCA CHIEF VOWS TO STRENGTHEN MEASURES News Today 입력 2021.12.14 (15:15) 수정 2021.12.14 (16:59)

[Anchor Lead]



Education Minister Yoo Eun-hye and KDCA chief Jeong Eun-kyeong appeared on KBS TV on Monday evening. Jeong pledged to make sure that more stringent COVID-19 restrictions are enforced before it's too late. She said authorities are considering keeping them in place for two or three weeks until the end of December.



[Pkg]



KDCA chief Jeong Eun-kyeong says she agrees that enforcing more stringent restrictions is necessary to buy time in order to secure sufficient medical response capabilities and contain the COVID-19 outbreak.



[Soundbite]Jeong Eun-kyeong(Director, KDCA) : "We need time to supplement our medical response capabilities. More time is needed before seniors develop strong immunity after getting the third vaccine dose."



Jeong said authorities are considering enforcing the same social distancing measures that proved to be effective before, such as limits on private gatherings and business curfews.



[Soundbite] Jeong Eun-kyeong(Director, KDCA) : "We are deliberating which social distancing measures would be the most effective at this point by raising the limit on private gatherings, having public facilities close earlier or expanding at-home treatment further."



When asked if more stringent restrictions could be announced this week, Jeong said if implemented, the measures will stay in place for at least two weeks.



[Soundbite] Jeong Eun-kyeong(Director, KDCA) : "It will take about a month, the entire month of December, to provide third vaccine doses and secure more than 3,000 hospital beds through the Health Ministry's executive order."



Education Minister Yoo Eun-hye denied that vaccinations for adolescents are mandatory. She promised to adjust the scope and time of enforcing vaccine pass requirements as much as possible.



[Soundbite] Yoo Eun-hye(Education Minister) : "We're hearing various opinions regarding vaccine passes required in public spaces, including private academies. We will discuss when and how to enforce the vaccine pass system based on public opinion."



Yoo added that the government will make sure to compensate small businesses and the self-employed for their losses stemming from elevated COVID-19 restrictions.

입력 2021-12-14 15:15:18 수정 2021-12-14 16:59:46 News Today

