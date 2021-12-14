기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
South Korea reported 5,567 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. Critical cases are up by 30 to reach another new high of 906. Close to 82% of all ICU beds are occupied nationwide with the rate standing at 89.8% in Seoul. In the capital area, 807 patients have been waiting for hospital bed vacancy for more than a day while the figure is just one outside the capital region.
- CRITICAL CASES REACH RECORD HIGH
입력 2021-12-14 15:15:18
수정2021-12-14 16:59:46
