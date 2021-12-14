RULING PARTY ON LEE'S REMARKS News Today 입력 2021.12.14 (15:15) 수정 2021.12.14 (16:59)

[Anchor Lead]



The DP's presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung often calls himself a "pragmatist" to stress his flexibility rather than clinging to specific ideologies or policies. The ruling party has expressed concerns about Lee's remarks about former president Chun Doo-hwan's economic achievements and the proposition to ease the capital gains tax for multiple home owners.



[Pkg]



During his trip to Daegu and Gyeongsangbuk-do Province, Lee Jae-myung mentioned Chun Doo-hwan's economic achievements.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(DP Presidential Candidate(Dec. 11)) : "It's true that he stabilized the economy through his 3-lows policy."



Although Lee added that Chun does not deserve respect because he committed grave crimes, his words run counter to what he said about Yoon Seok-yeol's remarks defending the late president. He said Yoon should beg for forgiveness for speaking highly of Chun. Some members of the ruling party blasted Lee. One lawmaker said his remarks contradict the party's basic values. Others expressed concerns that Lee sounds as if he easily walks back on his words and that by making comments aimed at swaying moderate voters he has lost more than he has gained. To prevent further chaos in his party, Lee said his comments were not meant to praise Chun Doo-hwan.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(DP Presidential Candidate) : "I don't think it's right to say that our political views are 100% right and our opponents’ views are 100% wrong."



Lee also drew criticism for his contradictory remarks on real estate taxes. Previously, he pledged to abolish unearned income from real estate. But he recently proposed the capital gains tax be lowered for the owners of multiple homes.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(DP Presidential Candidate) : "Multiple home owners are facing difficulties with the high capital gains tax. I suggest it be lowered temporarily to encourage them to sell their properties as soon as possible."



Lee says his proposition is only a temporary measure intended to activate housing transactions. However, it can also be interpreted as a renouncement of his campaign pledges. The Democratic Party has so far called for prudence in deregulating the real estate market to protect the credibility of its policies and keep housing prices under control. It said it would discuss Lee's proposal right away.

