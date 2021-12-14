YOON‘S VOW ON REAL ESTATE POLICIES News Today 입력 2021.12.14 (15:15) 수정 2021.12.14 (16:59)

[Anchor Lead]



Main opposition People Power Party presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol visited a reconstruction site in Seoul and vowed to create conditions to ease taxation and supply 2.5 million houses nationwide. On Tuesday, he took part in a debate and fleshed out his policy visions in detail.



[Pkg]



"The government seized control of housing supply based on anachronistic thinking." This is the reasoning provided by Yoon Suk-yeol for the rising home prices, adding "it's difficult to comprehend." Together with Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon, Yoon visited a reconstruction site and promised to have the project break ground within 2 years. He believes that sending signals of supply to the market can rein in home prices.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(PPP Presidential Candidate) : "(When it snows, cars and buses don't drive through here...) By streamlining procedures, hopefully the project can break ground in 2 years."



Regarding the direction of real estate policies, the opposition candidate pledged to ease tax regulations and increase supply. He proposed the provision of 1.3 million units in the capital area and 2.5 million nationwide within 5 years of taking office.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(PPP Presidential Candidate) : "I promise to fix tax concerns that hinder property sales so that more homes can be out in the market in a short period of time."



Yoon also targeted his rival Lee Jae-myung who had also mentioned easing taxation, and questioned if turning around current policies were that easy, why the current administration could not have done so. Yoon also attended the launch ceremony of his election committee for people with disabilities and called for more selective welfare support. At this event, Yoon reached out to pet the guide dog of a visually impaired person. This drew criticism that he lacked understanding of disabled people. But Yoon's camp explained that he asked for permission beforehand. Meanwhile within the PPP, turmoil continued over personnel appointments to the election campaign committee. Lawmaker Park Duk-hyum who left the PPP over special favor allegations was recruited to join the committee. But his name got dropped shortly, just after 40 minutes. Appointment of Rep. Jeon Bong-min, who is implicated in an alleged tax irregularities, to a party sub-organ chairman post has also been withheld after controversy. On Tuesday, Yoon attended a forum hosted by the journalist organization, Kwanhun Club, and expounded his views on various issues.

