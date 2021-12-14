기사 본문 영역

NEWS BRIEF
입력 2021.12.14 (15:15)
[Anchor Lead]

The Asia Development Bank(ADB) has maintained its economic growth outlook of four percent for South Korea for this year while raising its outlook on inflation growth to 2.3%. The finance ministry assessed the ADB kept its growth projection in light of Korea's robust exports and facility investment. A point-three percentage point increase in the inflation outlook is believed to be due to a recovery in consumption following eased social distancing in the fourth quarter and also a rise in oil prices.
The Netflix series ‘Squid Game’ has earned three nominations at the 79th Golden Globe Awards including for best TV drama series. According to the nominations announced by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, Lee Jung-jae is up for best TV actor in a drama series and O Yeong-su for best supporting actor in TV. Winners will be announced at the award ceremony on January 9.
[Anchor Lead]

오늘의 HOT클릭!