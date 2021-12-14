DETECTION OF AVIAN INFLUENZA News Today 입력 2021.12.14 (15:15) 수정 2021.12.14 (16:59)

[Anchor Lead]



Korea has reported cases of highly pathogenic bird flu at 11 local farms -- the first such cases to be reported in a month. The virus is continuing to spread across the world, pushing food prices up.



[Pkg]



A shopper hesitantly picks up a carton of eggs after looking at the price tag. This is because egg prices have begun to rise again.



[Soundbite] Choi Myung-ja(Yangcheon-gu Dist, Seoul) : "Avian influenza outbreak drives egg prices up. Eggs are going to be more expensive. We cannot stock up on eggs and rising egg prices are somewhat burdensome."



The retail price for a carton of 30 eggs is now some 6,200 won on average. It is up over four percent, compared to a month ago. Egg prices once had jumped to about 7,600 won before dropping to the 5,000 won level. It has been moving upward again recently. Avian influenza cases were reported at 11 local poultry farms over the past month. This year, the spread of bird flu looks particularly serious around the world. Since May, the virus has been spreading in 41 countries in Europe and Asia, sparking a hike in food prices. The global poultry price index has jumped over 11 percent compared to early this year. The meat price index has also gained 16 percent, hitting a seven-year high. Korea’s top two chicken companies have either raised product prices or announced plans to do so. The virus is predicted to continue spreading. But poultry farms are found to still have quarantine loopholes.



[Soundbite] Park Jeong-hoon(Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs) : "An epidemiological study shows poultry farms have quarantine loopholes. They don’t sterilize properly and use wicket gates when they shouldn't."



The government is urging farmers to strictly follow anti-virus rules, warning that violators can face fines and cuts in compensation.

