MAGNITUDE 4.9 QUAKE HITS JEJUDO ISLAND News Today 입력 2021.12.15 (15:12) 수정 2021.12.15 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



A magnitude 4.9 earthquake struck waters southwest of Seogwipo on Jejudo Island on Tuesday. It was the strongest tremor that hit the resort island to date. We have some scenes from yesterday's quake.



[Pkg]



Inside a restaurant in Jeju’s Seogwipo city. The lights start to shake. Startled customers bolt from their seats and take to the stairs. A mother immediately hugs her child. On the restaurant’s first floor, customers also hurriedly get up and leave. It was 5:19 pm Tuesday local time when a 4.9 magnitude quake struck waters 41 kilometers off the island's southwestern city of Seogwipo. Vibrations such as buildings shaking were felt all across Jeju-do for ten to 30 seconds.



[Soundbite] Jeong Bong-seok(Daegu resident) : "I went to see the sunset at Moseulpo when I suddenly felt a tremor and my feet faltered."



Some 110 reports were filed with the Jeju Fire Safety Headquarters on Tuesday. Fortunately no major damage occurred with some people reporting about cracked windows and balconies. The latest tremor is by far the strongest of any quake that hit the island or its nearby waters. Local residents were taken aback by the powerful tremor never experienced before.



[Soundbite] Park Ji-soo(Seogwipo resident) : "People came out in droves so I wondered what had happened and then realized it was an earthquake. It was my very time first experiencing something like that. It was frightening."



The Korea Meteorological Administration said a dozen or so minor aftershocks took place but assured there would be no tsunami. However the agency asked people to stay tuned to quake-related information as more aftershocks could follow.

