기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

PM TO IMPLEMENT EXTRA MEASURES
입력 2021.12.15 (15:12) 수정 2021.12.15 (16:46) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said today at a Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters meeting that the government will implement stronger social distancing measures given the current gravity of the COVID-19 situation. The tougher measures will be announced on Friday and will be enforced for the following two weeks until the year’s end. Some of the measures being considered is the size restrictions on private gatherings and shortened operation hours for some multipurpose facilities. The Prime Minister added that the government will arrange appropriate compensation programs for small businesses and self-employed entrepreneurs bound to suffer from the restrictions.
  • PM TO IMPLEMENT EXTRA MEASURES
    • 입력 2021-12-15 15:12:45
    • 수정2021-12-15 16:46:15
    News Today
[Anchor Lead]

Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said today at a Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters meeting that the government will implement stronger social distancing measures given the current gravity of the COVID-19 situation. The tougher measures will be announced on Friday and will be enforced for the following two weeks until the year’s end. Some of the measures being considered is the size restrictions on private gatherings and shortened operation hours for some multipurpose facilities. The Prime Minister added that the government will arrange appropriate compensation programs for small businesses and self-employed entrepreneurs bound to suffer from the restrictions.
kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
오늘의 HOT클릭!