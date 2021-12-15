PM TO IMPLEMENT EXTRA MEASURES News Today 입력 2021.12.15 (15:12) 수정 2021.12.15 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said today at a Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters meeting that the government will implement stronger social distancing measures given the current gravity of the COVID-19 situation. The tougher measures will be announced on Friday and will be enforced for the following two weeks until the year’s end. Some of the measures being considered is the size restrictions on private gatherings and shortened operation hours for some multipurpose facilities. The Prime Minister added that the government will arrange appropriate compensation programs for small businesses and self-employed entrepreneurs bound to suffer from the restrictions.

[Anchor Lead]



