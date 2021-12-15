NOVEMBER EMPLOYMENT FIGURES News Today 입력 2021.12.15 (15:12) 수정 2021.12.15 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



According to a Statistics Korea report on November employment figures announced today, nearly 2.8 million people found jobs last month, an increase of 553,000 people from a year ago. The number of the newly employed has surpassed last year’s figures for nine straight months now, since March of this year. Statistics Korea, however, said that November’s increase was smaller than those of September and October, when the figures exceeded 600,000, and the uncertainty in the labor market has worsened due to the continued transmission of COVID-19 and the emergence of a new variant.

[Anchor Lead]



