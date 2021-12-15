S. KOREA-AUSTRALIA SIGNS MOU

기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
South Korea and Australia have agreed to step up supply chain cooperation in key minerals. This is according to an MOU the two countries signed during President Moon Jae-in’s state visit.
Rare earth elements are essential to the semiconductor industry. Lithium, nickel and cobalt are indispensable to producing secondary batteries for electric vehicles. They are key minerals required in high-tech sectors. Australia is one of the leading countries that own these materials. This is why South Korea has signed an MOU on related supply chain cooperation.
Meeting with local business leaders, President Moon stressed the two countries’ competitiveness can be mutually beneficial.
[Soundbite] Moon Jae-in(President) : "Resource-rich Australia is emerging as a key player in the global supply chain. S. Korea also serves as another pillar in the global network thanks to its competitiveness in secondary batteries, EVs and chips."
45% of Korea’s total mineral imports at the moment come from Australia but most of it is coal and iron ore. Key minerals take up only a tiny percentage. The latest agreement is significant as Korea has secured Australia as an import channel of core mineral products.
The recent urea water solution shortage has highlighted the importance of procuring stable and diversified supply chains. The presidential office said the MOU is a preemptive response to ensure stable supply of key minerals. President Moon is returning home after wrapping up his 4-day state visit to Australia.
