S. KOREA-AUSTRALIA SIGNS MOU News Today 입력 2021.12.15 (15:12) 수정 2021.12.15 (16:46)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



South Korea and Australia have agreed to step up supply chain cooperation in key minerals. This is according to an MOU the two countries signed during President Moon Jae-in’s state visit.



[Pkg]



Rare earth elements are essential to the semiconductor industry. Lithium, nickel and cobalt are indispensable to producing secondary batteries for electric vehicles. They are key minerals required in high-tech sectors. Australia is one of the leading countries that own these materials. This is why South Korea has signed an MOU on related supply chain cooperation.



[Soundbite] Scott Morrison(Australian Prime Minister(Dec. 13))



Meeting with local business leaders, President Moon stressed the two countries’ competitiveness can be mutually beneficial.



[Soundbite] Moon Jae-in(President) : "Resource-rich Australia is emerging as a key player in the global supply chain. S. Korea also serves as another pillar in the global network thanks to its competitiveness in secondary batteries, EVs and chips."



45% of Korea’s total mineral imports at the moment come from Australia but most of it is coal and iron ore. Key minerals take up only a tiny percentage. The latest agreement is significant as Korea has secured Australia as an import channel of core mineral products.



[Soundbite] Simon Crean(Chair, S. Korea-Australia Business Council)



The recent urea water solution shortage has highlighted the importance of procuring stable and diversified supply chains. The presidential office said the MOU is a preemptive response to ensure stable supply of key minerals. President Moon is returning home after wrapping up his 4-day state visit to Australia.

S. KOREA-AUSTRALIA SIGNS MOU

입력 2021-12-15 15:12:45 수정 2021-12-15 16:46:15 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



South Korea and Australia have agreed to step up supply chain cooperation in key minerals. This is according to an MOU the two countries signed during President Moon Jae-in’s state visit.



[Pkg]



Rare earth elements are essential to the semiconductor industry. Lithium, nickel and cobalt are indispensable to producing secondary batteries for electric vehicles. They are key minerals required in high-tech sectors. Australia is one of the leading countries that own these materials. This is why South Korea has signed an MOU on related supply chain cooperation.



[Soundbite] Scott Morrison(Australian Prime Minister(Dec. 13))



Meeting with local business leaders, President Moon stressed the two countries’ competitiveness can be mutually beneficial.



[Soundbite] Moon Jae-in(President) : "Resource-rich Australia is emerging as a key player in the global supply chain. S. Korea also serves as another pillar in the global network thanks to its competitiveness in secondary batteries, EVs and chips."



45% of Korea’s total mineral imports at the moment come from Australia but most of it is coal and iron ore. Key minerals take up only a tiny percentage. The latest agreement is significant as Korea has secured Australia as an import channel of core mineral products.



[Soundbite] Simon Crean(Chair, S. Korea-Australia Business Council)



The recent urea water solution shortage has highlighted the importance of procuring stable and diversified supply chains. The presidential office said the MOU is a preemptive response to ensure stable supply of key minerals. President Moon is returning home after wrapping up his 4-day state visit to Australia.