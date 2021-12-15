DISCOVERY OF CULTURAL RELICS News Today 입력 2021.12.15 (15:12) 수정 2021.12.15 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



Some 200 pieces of relics including Goryeo era celadon have been found in waters off Gunsan in Jeollabukdo Province. They are believed to have sunk underwater following shipwrecks of Goryeo and Joseon dynasty vessels.



[Pkg]



In waters near Gunsan in Jeollabukdo Province, a diver jumps into the sea. Five meters down, the diver finds dozens of bowls half-buried on the ocean bed. They are celadon bowls dating back to the ancient Goryeo period. They are discovered by the National Research Institute of Maritime Cultural Heritage after receiving tips about the utensils buried underwater. The institute has been exploring areas around the Seonyudo and Munyeodo islands for 3 months since May. A total of some 200 relics have emerged at three major locations including 125 celadon and 49 white porcelain pieces. Celadon bowls were found in neatly piled up stacks. A stone used as an anchor was also discovered, backing the theory that several Goryeo and Joseon era ships likely went down in this area.



[Soundbite] Hong Gwang-hee(Nat’l Research Institute of Maritime Cultural Heritage) : "Records show that freighters and ships traveling the West Sea sought shelter at port in this area when the weather was bad. The findings prove such events took place."



The institute will carry out more thorough surveys next year to locate additional relics possibly even including sunken vessels.

DISCOVERY OF CULTURAL RELICS

입력 2021-12-15 15:12:46 수정 2021-12-15 16:46:15 News Today

