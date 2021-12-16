HONG VOWS SUPPORT FOR BUSINESSES News Today 입력 2021.12.16 (15:20) 수정 2021.12.16 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki has vowed efforts to support small business owners by mobilizing the budget and reserve funds as much as possible. Chairing an emergency economic meeting Thursday, Hong cited solid exports and employment and improving domestic demand but expressed concern over the grave COVID-19 situation and quarantine measures affecting the economy. He laid out economic growth targets of 4% for this year and lower 3% range for next year.

