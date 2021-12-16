기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

HONG VOWS SUPPORT FOR BUSINESSES
입력 2021.12.16 (15:20) 수정 2021.12.16 (16:46) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki has vowed efforts to support small business owners by mobilizing the budget and reserve funds as much as possible. Chairing an emergency economic meeting Thursday, Hong cited solid exports and employment and improving domestic demand but expressed concern over the grave COVID-19 situation and quarantine measures affecting the economy. He laid out economic growth targets of 4% for this year and lower 3% range for next year.
  • HONG VOWS SUPPORT FOR BUSINESSES
    • 입력 2021-12-16 15:20:40
    • 수정2021-12-16 16:46:04
    News Today
[Anchor Lead]

Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki has vowed efforts to support small business owners by mobilizing the budget and reserve funds as much as possible. Chairing an emergency economic meeting Thursday, Hong cited solid exports and employment and improving domestic demand but expressed concern over the grave COVID-19 situation and quarantine measures affecting the economy. He laid out economic growth targets of 4% for this year and lower 3% range for next year.
kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
오늘의 HOT클릭!