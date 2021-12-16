LEE ADMITS TO SON’S ALLEGATIONS News Today 입력 2021.12.16 (15:20) 수정 2021.12.16 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



Ruling Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung has acknowledged gambling allegations involving his son and apologized for not educating him properly. Local media earlier reported that a person believed to be Lee's eldest son wrote over a hundred postings on an online poker game community from early 2019 for two years which included his experience visiting overseas poker sites and illegal gambling places in Seoul and Gyeonggi Province.

[Anchor Lead]



Ruling Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung has acknowledged gambling allegations involving his son and apologized for not educating him properly. Local media earlier reported that a person believed to be Lee's eldest son wrote over a hundred postings on an online poker game community from early 2019 for two years which included his experience visiting overseas poker sites and illegal gambling places in Seoul and Gyeonggi Province.