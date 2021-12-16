기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
Ruling Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung has acknowledged gambling allegations involving his son and apologized for not educating him properly. Local media earlier reported that a person believed to be Lee's eldest son wrote over a hundred postings on an online poker game community from early 2019 for two years which included his experience visiting overseas poker sites and illegal gambling places in Seoul and Gyeonggi Province.
Ruling Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung has acknowledged gambling allegations involving his son and apologized for not educating him properly. Local media earlier reported that a person believed to be Lee's eldest son wrote over a hundred postings on an online poker game community from early 2019 for two years which included his experience visiting overseas poker sites and illegal gambling places in Seoul and Gyeonggi Province.
- LEE ADMITS TO SON’S ALLEGATIONS
-
- 입력 2021-12-16 15:20:40
- 수정2021-12-16 16:46:05
[Anchor Lead]
Ruling Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung has acknowledged gambling allegations involving his son and apologized for not educating him properly. Local media earlier reported that a person believed to be Lee's eldest son wrote over a hundred postings on an online poker game community from early 2019 for two years which included his experience visiting overseas poker sites and illegal gambling places in Seoul and Gyeonggi Province.
Ruling Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung has acknowledged gambling allegations involving his son and apologized for not educating him properly. Local media earlier reported that a person believed to be Lee's eldest son wrote over a hundred postings on an online poker game community from early 2019 for two years which included his experience visiting overseas poker sites and illegal gambling places in Seoul and Gyeonggi Province.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
-
KBSKBS의 기사 모음
-