기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

LEE ADMITS TO SON’S ALLEGATIONS
입력 2021.12.16 (15:20) 수정 2021.12.16 (16:46) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

Ruling Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung has acknowledged gambling allegations involving his son and apologized for not educating him properly. Local media earlier reported that a person believed to be Lee's eldest son wrote over a hundred postings on an online poker game community from early 2019 for two years which included his experience visiting overseas poker sites and illegal gambling places in Seoul and Gyeonggi Province.
  • LEE ADMITS TO SON’S ALLEGATIONS
    • 입력 2021-12-16 15:20:40
    • 수정2021-12-16 16:46:05
    News Today
[Anchor Lead]

Ruling Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung has acknowledged gambling allegations involving his son and apologized for not educating him properly. Local media earlier reported that a person believed to be Lee's eldest son wrote over a hundred postings on an online poker game community from early 2019 for two years which included his experience visiting overseas poker sites and illegal gambling places in Seoul and Gyeonggi Province.
kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
오늘의 HOT클릭!