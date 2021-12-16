DISPUTE OVER YOON SUK-YEOL’S SPOUSE News Today 입력 2021.12.16 (15:20) 수정 2021.12.16 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



Controversy is brewing over the false credentials of PPP presidential nominee Yoon Suk-yeol's spouse, Kim Keon-hee. She eventually met with the media the next day and said she wanted to apologize. Yoon also expressed an apology but said the accusation was the ruling party's political stunt.



[Pkg]



PPP presidential nominee Yoon Suk-yeol's spouse, Kim Keon-hee, says she feels apologetic for the controversy over her falsified resume. Her public appearance comes one day after the controversy began brewing over her fabricated professional experience and awards on her application for a teaching position at Suwon Women's University. Kim, who had shunned the media spotlight so far, met with Yonhap News reporters in front of her office on Wednesday afternoon. When asked if she was willing to apologize as young people were outraged by the scandal, Kim said she would like to offer her apology to the public for causing concern. Kim added she apologizes for causing discomfort and distress to the public regardless of whether the accusations against her are true. By adding "regardless of whether it's true or not," Kim appears to have indirectly denied having fabricated her credentials. She provided no detailed explanation about the allegations. Presidential candidate Yoon also expressed regret following his wife's remarks.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(PPP Presidential Candidate) : "I believe my wife wants to apologize to the public. It's the right attitude."



Yoon made it clear that the accusation against his wife's allegedly falsified resume was the ruling party's political stunt.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(PPP Presidential Candidate) : "It's a political stunt concocted by the ruling party. If there is something that fails to live up to the people's expectations, we must apologize to the public, even if we feel it's not fair."



The PPP election campaign rebutted the ruling party's additional accusations. Its head, Kim Chong-in, said that the presidential election is about electing a president, not the president's spouse.

