CURRENCY SWAP DEAL WITH U.S. TO EXPIRE
입력 2021.12.16 (15:20) 수정 2021.12.16 (16:46) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

The Bank of Korea said a temporary currency swap deal signed with the U.S. Federal Reserve will expire on December 31 as scheduled. The bank noted financial and economic situations at home and abroad have passed through a crisis and remain stable. As of late November, South Korea’s foreign reserves stood at 463.9 billion dollars, a rise from 400 billion in March last year.
