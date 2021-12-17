EFFECTIVENESS OF 3RD DOSE News Today 입력 2021.12.17 (15:29) 수정 2021.12.17 (16:49)

[Anchor Lead]



Daily coronavirus cases in Korea have topped seven thousand for days now. The number of critical COVID-19 patients have also reached more than 900 for 4 straight days. Health authorities are urging the public to get the third vaccine dose. Experts say the third vaccine dose is effective in protecting against the highly contagious Omicron variant.



[Pkg]



KDCA chief Jeong Eun-kyeong says people must get the third vaccine dose because it offers strong protection against COVID-19.



[Soundbite] Jeong Eun-kyeong(Director, KDCA) : "Immunity of those who have received 3rd shots is 11 times stronger than those who received only 2 shots. They are also 20 times more protected against developing severe symptoms."



A study conducted by British health authorities shows the third dose offers protection against the Omicron variant as well. The third dose of the AZ or Pfizer vaccine has been found to be more than 90 percent effective in preventing the Delta variant. The two vaccines' effectiveness in preventing the Omicron variant is 71 percent and 76 percent, respectively.



[Soundbite] Prof. Nam Jae-hwan(The Catholic University of Korea) : "There is evidence of protection against the Omicron variant as well. But this is only possible after the third dose."



Experts also say it's safe to get a different vaccine as the third dose.



[Soundbite] Prof. Nam Jae-hwan(The Catholic University of Korea) : "Vaccinology experts have been studying this for more than 30 years. A large body of scientific evidence shows mixing and matching vaccines results in better protection against diseases."



Some question if a fourth dose is necessary.



[Soundbite] Prof. Nam Jae-hwan(The Catholic University of Korea) : "We can discuss this after monitoring domestic and overseas research data and the effectiveness of the third dose in order to find out if the fourth dose is needed. Right now I can only say we don't know for sure."



The government says reports of adverse effects among seniors 70 years and up who have already received their third shot is about 80 people per 100,000 people, only a fourth of the level reported for the first two doses. So far, 17 percent of South Korea's population received the third vaccine dose. Among those who are 60 and older, the rate surpasses 46 percent.

