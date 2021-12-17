RELIGIOUS ACTIVITIES REDUCED News Today 입력 2021.12.17 (15:29) 수정 2021.12.17 (16:49)

[Anchor Lead]



Starting this weekend, religious facilities will face tighter caps on participants. Health authorities said Friday that until Jan. 2, regular religious activities such as services can accept up to 30% of full capacity regardless of vaccine status for a maximum 299 people. The rate can go up to 70% if the group includes only the fully vaccinated. Currently, the caps were set at 50 and 100% respectively.

Starting this weekend, religious facilities will face tighter caps on participants. Health authorities said Friday that until Jan. 2, regular religious activities such as services can accept up to 30% of full capacity regardless of vaccine status for a maximum 299 people. The rate can go up to 70% if the group includes only the fully vaccinated. Currently, the caps were set at 50 and 100% respectively.



