기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
Starting this weekend, religious facilities will face tighter caps on participants. Health authorities said Friday that until Jan. 2, regular religious activities such as services can accept up to 30% of full capacity regardless of vaccine status for a maximum 299 people. The rate can go up to 70% if the group includes only the fully vaccinated. Currently, the caps were set at 50 and 100% respectively.
Starting this weekend, religious facilities will face tighter caps on participants. Health authorities said Friday that until Jan. 2, regular religious activities such as services can accept up to 30% of full capacity regardless of vaccine status for a maximum 299 people. The rate can go up to 70% if the group includes only the fully vaccinated. Currently, the caps were set at 50 and 100% respectively.
- RELIGIOUS ACTIVITIES REDUCED
-
- 입력 2021-12-17 15:29:39
- 수정2021-12-17 16:49:38
[Anchor Lead]
Starting this weekend, religious facilities will face tighter caps on participants. Health authorities said Friday that until Jan. 2, regular religious activities such as services can accept up to 30% of full capacity regardless of vaccine status for a maximum 299 people. The rate can go up to 70% if the group includes only the fully vaccinated. Currently, the caps were set at 50 and 100% respectively.
Starting this weekend, religious facilities will face tighter caps on participants. Health authorities said Friday that until Jan. 2, regular religious activities such as services can accept up to 30% of full capacity regardless of vaccine status for a maximum 299 people. The rate can go up to 70% if the group includes only the fully vaccinated. Currently, the caps were set at 50 and 100% respectively.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
-
KBSKBS의 기사 모음
-