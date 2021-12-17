ALLEGATIONS OVER LEE'S SON News Today 입력 2021.12.17 (15:29) 수정 2021.12.17 (16:49)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Both presidential hopefuls are having a hard time because of controversies over their family members. An allegation has been raised that DP presidential nominee Lee Jae-myung's son was engaged in illegal gambling. Just hours after the media reports about his son were released, Lee admitted the allegation and said he would take responsibility. The opposition camp is urging an investigation and punishment.



[Pkg]



An online gambling community. It was frequented by DP presidential nominee Lee Jae-myung's 29-year-old son, Lee Dong-ho. He posted more than 200 messages and replies over one and a half years since 2019. In one of them he wrote, "I thought I was a poker player, but in fact I am a gambler." He also posted reviews of a gambling salon in a college area in Seoul, and offered hundreds of thousands of won worth of gambling transactions. Four hours after The Chosun Ilbo reported the allegation, Lee Jae-myung apologized.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(DP Presidential Candidate) : "I once again deeply apologize to the public."



The presidential candidate said he did a poor job raising his son, and promised to have him receive proper help. In an interview with the media, Lee vowed to take any kind of responsibility including criminal punishment. Lee's son issued a statement saying he will take time to repent. It's quite unprecedented to have one admit an accusation and offer an apology in such a short period of time. The opposition camp is demanding an investigation into repeated illegal gambling. It says what Lee's son needs is not therapy but grave punishment.



[Soundbite] Kim Jae-won(PPP executive) : "His gambling funds are quite large. We need to investigate how he received the money while working as an intern at a financial company."



The DP confirmed that Lee's son used the gambling website in question for around one and a half years, and spent some 100,000-300,000 won each time. The ruling party was also the first to acknowledge that its presidential nominee's son had played poker up until recently. Some of Lee Dong-ho's online replies insinuate he used prostitution services. But the DP says he has denied the allegation. Lee Dong-ho has been reported to the police.

ALLEGATIONS OVER LEE'S SON

입력 2021-12-17 15:29:40 수정 2021-12-17 16:49:38 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Both presidential hopefuls are having a hard time because of controversies over their family members. An allegation has been raised that DP presidential nominee Lee Jae-myung's son was engaged in illegal gambling. Just hours after the media reports about his son were released, Lee admitted the allegation and said he would take responsibility. The opposition camp is urging an investigation and punishment.



[Pkg]



An online gambling community. It was frequented by DP presidential nominee Lee Jae-myung's 29-year-old son, Lee Dong-ho. He posted more than 200 messages and replies over one and a half years since 2019. In one of them he wrote, "I thought I was a poker player, but in fact I am a gambler." He also posted reviews of a gambling salon in a college area in Seoul, and offered hundreds of thousands of won worth of gambling transactions. Four hours after The Chosun Ilbo reported the allegation, Lee Jae-myung apologized.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(DP Presidential Candidate) : "I once again deeply apologize to the public."



The presidential candidate said he did a poor job raising his son, and promised to have him receive proper help. In an interview with the media, Lee vowed to take any kind of responsibility including criminal punishment. Lee's son issued a statement saying he will take time to repent. It's quite unprecedented to have one admit an accusation and offer an apology in such a short period of time. The opposition camp is demanding an investigation into repeated illegal gambling. It says what Lee's son needs is not therapy but grave punishment.



[Soundbite] Kim Jae-won(PPP executive) : "His gambling funds are quite large. We need to investigate how he received the money while working as an intern at a financial company."



The DP confirmed that Lee's son used the gambling website in question for around one and a half years, and spent some 100,000-300,000 won each time. The ruling party was also the first to acknowledge that its presidential nominee's son had played poker up until recently. Some of Lee Dong-ho's online replies insinuate he used prostitution services. But the DP says he has denied the allegation. Lee Dong-ho has been reported to the police.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG

