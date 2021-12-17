LEE POSTPONES TOUR ACTIVITIES News Today 입력 2021.12.17 (15:29) 수정 2021.12.17 (16:49)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The ruling Democratic Party says it will postpone presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung’s weekly nationwide tour in accordance with stepped-up distancing guidelines. The party’s election committee said it will review when to resume the tour after observing the virus situation. When resumed, Lee will visit Gangwon, Jeju, Sejong and the wider capital area which were not included in his tours until now.

LEE POSTPONES TOUR ACTIVITIES

입력 2021-12-17 15:29:40 수정 2021-12-17 16:49:38 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The ruling Democratic Party says it will postpone presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung’s weekly nationwide tour in accordance with stepped-up distancing guidelines. The party’s election committee said it will review when to resume the tour after observing the virus situation. When resumed, Lee will visit Gangwon, Jeju, Sejong and the wider capital area which were not included in his tours until now.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG

