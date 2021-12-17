SUSPICIONS OVER KIM'S CAREER News Today 입력 2021.12.17 (15:29) 수정 2021.12.17 (16:49)

[Anchor Lead]



The career of Kim Kun-hee, wife of Yoon Suk-yeol, is being questioned again. She allegedly falsified her resume when applying for a teaching job. As the controversy continues to rage on, the opposition party presidential candidate said that he always feels apologetic toward the people. Nonetheless, he said that they must verify the facts first when asked about making an official apology.



[Pkg]



This is a resume submitted by Kim Kun-hee, wife of PPP presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol, for an instructor job at Hallym Polytech University in 2001. At the time of its submission, she claimed that she had won a prize at an art contest in 1995. But, it turns out, her name is nowhere to be found on the list of winners. Kim worked as a college instructor there for three years before applying for another teaching job at Seoil University in 2004. Questions have also been raised about her falsifying her exhibit planning experience at Samsung Museum of Art on the resume. An official of the PPP election campaign committee relayed that Kim could not remember the incident since it was too far back and that she would look into the truth. Meanwhile, Yoon had to apologize again for not measuring up to people’s expectations.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(PPP Presidential Candidate) : "People demand high ethical standards from the wife of a man trying to become the nation’s top leader. I always feel apologetic to the people for not measuring up to their expectations regardless of the findings."



When asked about making an official apology, however, he said an apology cannot be divided into an official or an unofficial one and added, getting to the bottom of the truth on the matter came first. It was his way of clearly rejecting the need to make an official apology, a suggestion even from his own party.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(PPP Presidential Candidate) : "Even if I wanted to apologize properly, I should find out what happened and what I am apologizing for."



He added that it was a blunder to give his opponents a cause for political attacks, implying that he considers these suspicions surrounding his wife as political in nature. The PPP presidential election committee appears to have left the decision about an official apology up to the candidate himself.

