SUSPENSION OF IN-PERSON CLASSES

[Anchor Lead]



From Monday, in-person classes at all schools in the greater Seoul area and some schools in non-capital regions were suspended. Parents are worried as the academic plan was changed just four weeks after schools in the nation reopened fully.



[Pkg]



Just a month after schools nationwide reopened fully, in-person classes were suspended again. The rule applies to all schools in the greater Seoul area and overcrowded schools in non-capital regions. The average daily number of infections among schoolchildren recorded an all-time high of 869 between December 9 and 15. That's nearly double the number recorded when schools just re-opened on November 22. First and second graders as well as kindergarteners can receive in-person classes every day. Classes for third to sixth graders are limited to 75 percent capacity. Middle and high schools must keep their in-person class capacity at two-thirds. In some areas including Seoul, schools decided to adopt stricter measures by running at two-thirds capacity rather than the five-sixth capacity proposed by the Ministry of Education. When first and second graders attend school daily, half of third to sixth graders must switch to distance learning. Although the Education Ministry is not considering having schools start their winter break earlier than scheduled, some schools have decided to begin their winter break early. Parents are confused by the sudden change of plans.



[Soundbite] Park Jae-chan(Seoul Parents Association) : "Parents, especially in families where both parents work, are worried as they hoped that schools would stay open. They can no longer take leave from work or receive other benefits to take care of their children."



The current measures will end once the winter break begins. But there is no guarantee that children will be able to receive in-person classes for winter break programs and when the new semester begins. Regarding vaccine passes for adolescents, the government plans to amend its plans within this year after collecting more opinions.

