ALLEGATIONS OVER CANDIDATES’ FAMILY News Today 입력 2021.12.20 (15:09) 수정 2021.12.20 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Allegations surrounding the families of leading presidential candidates Lee Jae-myung and Yoon Suk-yeol are continuing to grow. Other candidates are urging Lee and Yoon to take responsibility and agree to an investigation into those allegations.



[Pkg]



Lee Jae-myung and Yoon Suk-yeol again revealed their stances about continuing controversy involving their families. Lee repeatedly apologized for the allegations surrounding his son, saying he will take responsibility.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(DP Presidential Candidate) : "I am a father. Check and verify me if necessary. I am willing to take responsibility if there are problems."



Yoon did not elaborate on the allegations against his wife. He just said that the people will check and vet candidates through election.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(PPP Presidential Candidate) : "Despite my apology, the Democratic Party is making false claims. I am asking you to distinguish such false accusations."



Other minor opposition candidates unleashed a barrage of criticism against the two front-runners. Sim Sang-jung of the Justice Party demanded that Lee and Yoon withdraw their presidential bids if they decide to reject investigations by a special counsel.



[Soundbite] Sim Sang-jung(Justice Party Presidential Candidate) : "For Lee, there are allegations that his son engaged in illegal gambling and paying for sexual services. Yoon is facing allegations that his wife landed a job with false academic records. They are exactly identical."



Ahn Cheol-soo of the People’s Party proposed to set up a bipartisan body at the National Election Commission, which is tasked with scrutinizing presidential candidates.



[Soundbite] Ahn Cheol-soo(People’s Party Presidential Candidate) : "They are arguing over who is more flawed."



Kim Dong-yeon, founder and head of the New Wave Party, called on the two leading candidates to reflect on their wrong doings. Amid surging COVID-19 infections, presidential candidates are working to win over voters who have been exhausted by the pandemic. After claiming that government COVID-19 relief payouts are insufficient, Lee Jae-myung announced campaign pledges to help small business owners. The People Power Party will launch an emergency pandemic response body, which will be headed by Yoon Suk-yeok. The main opposition will also examine the nation’s medical system and anti-virus efforts and announce measures to compensate those hit by the pandemic.

