RED CROSS' SUPPORT FOR N. KOREA

[Anchor Lead]
In a Tuesday report, the International Federation of Red Cross said it spent 700,000 Swiss Francs in COVID-19 response for North Korea from January last year to this September, and will provide an additional 400,000 Swiss Francs through June next year, giving a total of 1.1 million Swiss francs, or 1.4 billion Korean won. Of the total spent, 295,0000 Swiss Francs went towards public health, 90,000 disaster risk reduction and over 60,000 Swiss Francs toward water and hygiene. The additional amount assigned for next year will be used in similar areas. The federation said that in cooperation with some 134-thousand volunteers of the North Korean Red Cross, it is running education programs for local communities related to COVID-19 sanitation.
