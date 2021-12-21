LEE TO COMPENSATE SMALL BUSINESSES News Today 입력 2021.12.21 (15:22) 수정 2021.12.21 (17:03)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Democratic Party presidential nominee Lee Jae-myung has vowed to compensate small business owners directly and preemptively. People Power Party presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol has pledged to improve welfare for servicemen.



[Pkg]



Democratic Party presidential nominee Lee Jae-myung has vowed full and preemptive compensation for pandemic-hit small business owners.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(DP Presidential Candidate) : "I will provide support when small business owners need it, not after they are forced to close it down."



Lee says small businesses that have to borrow money to pay their fixed costs such as rent and workers' wages will be exempt from paying off their loans. In other words, he's promising full and preemptive compensation. He also pledged to issue regional pre-paid cards worth 50 trillion won annually to help small businesses get back on their feet. The ruling party's presidential nominee is urging the government to earmark a supplementary budget immediately, and says his administration will be different. He is also pushing the main opposition PPP to discuss a massive compensation plan to be implemented after winning the election. People Power Party presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol has visited a military unit to emphasize national security. He pledged to improve welfare in the military.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(PPP Presidential Candidate) : "I will do my best to provide appropriate compensation for your hard work."



Yoon vowed to raise remuneration for professional officers and extend national pension subscription for active servicemen. His move is also believed to be aimed at swaying male voters in their 20s. To attract female voters, Yoon made a surprise move by scouting former Green Party leader Shin Ji-ye, who currently serves as president of the Korean Women’s Politics Network and is known as an outspoken feminist, to act as senior vice chair of the PPP's New Era Preparation Committee. To address opposition within his party for this decision, Yoon said having people of differing opinions hold discussions is the basis of democracy. PPP chief Lee Jun-seok asked Shin to abide by the party rules, but the controversy within the main opposition party keeps brewing with some members expressing their protest publicly.

LEE TO COMPENSATE SMALL BUSINESSES

입력 2021-12-21 15:22:51 수정 2021-12-21 17:03:50 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Democratic Party presidential nominee Lee Jae-myung has vowed to compensate small business owners directly and preemptively. People Power Party presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol has pledged to improve welfare for servicemen.



[Pkg]



Democratic Party presidential nominee Lee Jae-myung has vowed full and preemptive compensation for pandemic-hit small business owners.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(DP Presidential Candidate) : "I will provide support when small business owners need it, not after they are forced to close it down."



Lee says small businesses that have to borrow money to pay their fixed costs such as rent and workers' wages will be exempt from paying off their loans. In other words, he's promising full and preemptive compensation. He also pledged to issue regional pre-paid cards worth 50 trillion won annually to help small businesses get back on their feet. The ruling party's presidential nominee is urging the government to earmark a supplementary budget immediately, and says his administration will be different. He is also pushing the main opposition PPP to discuss a massive compensation plan to be implemented after winning the election. People Power Party presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol has visited a military unit to emphasize national security. He pledged to improve welfare in the military.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(PPP Presidential Candidate) : "I will do my best to provide appropriate compensation for your hard work."



Yoon vowed to raise remuneration for professional officers and extend national pension subscription for active servicemen. His move is also believed to be aimed at swaying male voters in their 20s. To attract female voters, Yoon made a surprise move by scouting former Green Party leader Shin Ji-ye, who currently serves as president of the Korean Women’s Politics Network and is known as an outspoken feminist, to act as senior vice chair of the PPP's New Era Preparation Committee. To address opposition within his party for this decision, Yoon said having people of differing opinions hold discussions is the basis of democracy. PPP chief Lee Jun-seok asked Shin to abide by the party rules, but the controversy within the main opposition party keeps brewing with some members expressing their protest publicly.