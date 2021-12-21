기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
Senior presidential secretary for civil affairs Kim Jin-kook has tendered his resignation over controversy surrounding his son, which President Moon Jae-in accepted. A senior top office official said Kim submitted the resignation as soon as he came to work Tuesday morning and is believed to issue a statement in the afternoon. A media report has revealed that while applying for jobs recently, Kim’s son wrote on his applications that his father was a presidential secretary and he would help the company if he gets hired. Public backlash has followed calling the son’s conduct inappropriate.
Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki has unveiled plans to spend 2.4 trillion won to increase the supply of eco-friendly vehicles to 500-thousand unit next year from half that volume recorded as of November this year. He said the government will provide subsidies for 165-thousand eco-friendly passenger cars to reduce the price tag from 60 million to 55 million won. Grants will also be provided for 90-thousand commercial vehicles such as bus, taxi and trucks. The government will also install 60-thousand new chargers for electric vehicles and increase hydrogen vehicle charging stations to 310 by next year.
Senior presidential secretary for civil affairs Kim Jin-kook has tendered his resignation over controversy surrounding his son, which President Moon Jae-in accepted. A senior top office official said Kim submitted the resignation as soon as he came to work Tuesday morning and is believed to issue a statement in the afternoon. A media report has revealed that while applying for jobs recently, Kim’s son wrote on his applications that his father was a presidential secretary and he would help the company if he gets hired. Public backlash has followed calling the son’s conduct inappropriate.
Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki has unveiled plans to spend 2.4 trillion won to increase the supply of eco-friendly vehicles to 500-thousand unit next year from half that volume recorded as of November this year. He said the government will provide subsidies for 165-thousand eco-friendly passenger cars to reduce the price tag from 60 million to 55 million won. Grants will also be provided for 90-thousand commercial vehicles such as bus, taxi and trucks. The government will also install 60-thousand new chargers for electric vehicles and increase hydrogen vehicle charging stations to 310 by next year.
- NEWS BRIEF
-
- 입력 2021-12-21 15:22:52
- 수정2021-12-21 17:03:50
[Anchor Lead]
Senior presidential secretary for civil affairs Kim Jin-kook has tendered his resignation over controversy surrounding his son, which President Moon Jae-in accepted. A senior top office official said Kim submitted the resignation as soon as he came to work Tuesday morning and is believed to issue a statement in the afternoon. A media report has revealed that while applying for jobs recently, Kim’s son wrote on his applications that his father was a presidential secretary and he would help the company if he gets hired. Public backlash has followed calling the son’s conduct inappropriate.
Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki has unveiled plans to spend 2.4 trillion won to increase the supply of eco-friendly vehicles to 500-thousand unit next year from half that volume recorded as of November this year. He said the government will provide subsidies for 165-thousand eco-friendly passenger cars to reduce the price tag from 60 million to 55 million won. Grants will also be provided for 90-thousand commercial vehicles such as bus, taxi and trucks. The government will also install 60-thousand new chargers for electric vehicles and increase hydrogen vehicle charging stations to 310 by next year.
Senior presidential secretary for civil affairs Kim Jin-kook has tendered his resignation over controversy surrounding his son, which President Moon Jae-in accepted. A senior top office official said Kim submitted the resignation as soon as he came to work Tuesday morning and is believed to issue a statement in the afternoon. A media report has revealed that while applying for jobs recently, Kim’s son wrote on his applications that his father was a presidential secretary and he would help the company if he gets hired. Public backlash has followed calling the son’s conduct inappropriate.
Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki has unveiled plans to spend 2.4 trillion won to increase the supply of eco-friendly vehicles to 500-thousand unit next year from half that volume recorded as of November this year. He said the government will provide subsidies for 165-thousand eco-friendly passenger cars to reduce the price tag from 60 million to 55 million won. Grants will also be provided for 90-thousand commercial vehicles such as bus, taxi and trucks. The government will also install 60-thousand new chargers for electric vehicles and increase hydrogen vehicle charging stations to 310 by next year.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
-
KBSKBS의 기사 모음
-