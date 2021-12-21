SPECIAL PARDON UNDER REVIEW News Today 입력 2021.12.21 (15:22) 수정 2021.12.21 (17:03)

[Anchor Lead]



The Justice Ministry’s pardon review committee began a two-day meeting Monday to carry out the fifth special pardon since the launch of the current administration. Justice Minister Park Beom-kye said Monday a large scale of pardon will be granted to mark the new year. Eyes are on whether or not former Presidents Park Guen-hye and Lee Myung-bak would be pardoned this time, as predicted by some political observers.



[Pkg]



The Moon Jae-in administration is now in its final months. In a preparatory step to grant special pardons marking the new year, the Justice Ministry’s pardon committee continued a meeting that began on December 20. As the current government's fifth pardon since its launch, it is highly likely to be their last one as well.



[Soundbite] Park Beom-kye(Justice Minister(Dec. 20)) : "Criteria and principles for granting the pardon have already been determined. It is going to be on quite a large scale."



Some 3,000 convicts, including those jailed for committing petty crimes, were released in last year’s New Year special pardon. Attention is being drawn to whether or not former Presidents Park Geun-hye and Lee Myung-bak would be pardoned this time, as expected by some politicians. It has been said that the committee did not discuss pardoning the two ex-presidents at yesterday’s meeting. Lee Myung-bak has been serving his prison sentence of 17 years on charges of embezzlement. Park Geun—hye was sentenced to 22 years in jail for her role in the influence-peddling scandal involving her long-time confidante. Both the former presidents are old and suffering from chronic diseases. In particular, Park Geun-hye was hospitalized for medical attention at a private hospital last month. The doctors at the hospital decided to extend her stay by more than six months. However, some observers predict that the two ex-presidents will unlikely be pardoned this time, noting strong opposition in the ruling party and the political burden their pardon will cause ahead of next year’s presidential election. President Moon Jae-in previously said that he will exercise his authority to grant pardon in a limited scope for those convicted of the five major crimes including bribery, breach of duty and embezzlement. Therefore, it remains unclear whether or not high-profiled businessman like Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong, will be pardoned this time. Ultimately, the President grants pardons after the review committee has selected convicts to be pardoned and the Justice Ministry reports the selections to the President. The final pardon list will likely be announced next week.

