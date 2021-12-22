CRITICAL CASES REACH RECORD HIGH News Today 입력 2021.12.22 (15:12) 수정 2021.12.22 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The number of serious or critical COVID-19 cases reached a record high. The Central Disease Control Headquarters announced that 41 patients' conditions worsened yesterday to bring the total of critical cases to a record 1,063. Serious or critical cases in Korea have been rising for three straight days since December 20th when 997 cases were reported. There were 7,456 new COVID-19 cases in total yesterday, with 7,365 local cases and 91 imported ones.

CRITICAL CASES REACH RECORD HIGH

입력 2021-12-22 15:12:30 수정 2021-12-22 16:45:03 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The number of serious or critical COVID-19 cases reached a record high. The Central Disease Control Headquarters announced that 41 patients' conditions worsened yesterday to bring the total of critical cases to a record 1,063. Serious or critical cases in Korea have been rising for three straight days since December 20th when 997 cases were reported. There were 7,456 new COVID-19 cases in total yesterday, with 7,365 local cases and 91 imported ones.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG

