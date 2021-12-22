기사 본문 영역

CRITICAL CASES REACH RECORD HIGH
입력 2021.12.22 (15:12) 수정 2021.12.22 (16:45) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

The number of serious or critical COVID-19 cases reached a record high. The Central Disease Control Headquarters announced that 41 patients' conditions worsened yesterday to bring the total of critical cases to a record 1,063. Serious or critical cases in Korea have been rising for three straight days since December 20th when 997 cases were reported. There were 7,456 new COVID-19 cases in total yesterday, with 7,365 local cases and 91 imported ones.
