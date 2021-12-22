기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
The Democratic Party election campaign committee offered its condolences over the death of Seongnam Development Corporation official Kim Moon-ki who was being questioned by the prosecution and police about his involvement in the Seongnam land development scandal. Senior DP spokesman Koh Yong-jin said in a written statement that he offers his deepest condolences to the family experiencing indescribable pain and that no more precious lives should be sacrificed. He added that nothing should obstruct the efforts to find out the truth and urged the investigative bodies to conduct a fair and prompt investigation.
- DP ELECTION COMMITTEE PAYS CONDOLENCES
- 입력 2021-12-22 15:12:31
- 수정2021-12-22 16:45:04
