ELECTION CAMPAIGN IN FULL SWING News Today 입력 2021.12.22 (15:12)

[Anchor Lead]



DP presidential nominee Lee Jae-myung and his rival Yoon Suk-yeol are stumping the nation amid scandals surrounding their family members. Lee had a video conference with Harvard University Professor Michael Sandel to discuss the issue of fairness. Yoon convened an emergency COVID-19 meeting to discuss coronavirus response.



[Pkg]



Lee Jae-myung held a video chat with American political philosopher and Harvard University Professor Michael Sandel about the issue of fairness. Lee said young people yearn for fairness because of cutthroat competition and lack of opportunities, but when "fair competition" rooted in meritocracy is emphasized, it results in even worse unfairness. He pointed out that selecting people by region and gender is unfair, and that selection based solely on one's ability is dangerous.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(DP Presidential Candidate) : "It's the role of politics to give more support to those who are in a difficult situation."



The video call was intended to show young voters how Lee's views on fairness, one of the values emphasized by Yoon Seok-yeol, are different from those of his rival. On Wednesday, Lee announced his campaign pledges for the science sector. He vowed to appoint a deputy prime minister of science and technology. PPP presidential nominee Yoon Seok-yeol presided over an emergency meeting on COVID-19 measures for the first time. He called the incumbent administration's virus response a "disaster." Yoon blasted the president for ignoring the medical sector's calls for tightening measures and making misjudgment on securing hospital beds.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(PPP Presidential Candidate) : "Because of the government's poor preparation for returning to normalcy, the public is facing a greater threat of the virus, while small businesses are on the verge of collapse."



Yoon proposed designating state-run hospitals for treating COVID-19 patients, building a virus prevention platform in cooperation with the private sector and having his party members volunteer to contain the outbreak. On Wednesday, Yoon began a two-day trip to the southwestern region to gain local support. His itinerary includes a visit to an industrial complex. Justice Party presidential nominee Sim Sang-jung, who has announced her policies to eradicate real estate speculation, visited Chungcheongbuk-do Province. The People's Party presidential candidate Ahn Cheol-soo is currently campaigning in Daegu and Gyeongsangbuk-do Province.

입력 2021-12-22 15:12:31 수정 2021-12-22 16:45:04 News Today

