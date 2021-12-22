기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
People Power Party presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol said in an interview today that once he is elected president, he would shut down a Cheong Wa Dae auxiliary office in charge of assisting the president's wife. His wife, Kim Kun-hee, has been accused of falsifying her experiences in job applications, so Yoon's comment implies that he would not give her any official responsibility even if he's elected president. He added that President's wife is merely a family member and it is not right to continue the practice of giving her a status outside of the law, and even said that the term "First Lady" should not be used.
- YOON VOWS TO SHUT DOWN AUXILIARY OFFICE
[Anchor Lead]
