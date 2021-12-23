기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
The Central Disease Control Headquarters says the nation added 6,919 new COVID-19 cases as of the midnight on Thursday. Of domestically transmitted infections, 2,720 patients came from Seoul and 1,949 from Gyeonggi-do Province. The number of critically ill patients hit a new all-time high of 1,083 and 109 people died. Meanwhile, 82.2 percent of the nation’s population have received two shots of COVID-19 vaccine and 26.7 percent have taken the third dose.
The Central Disease Control Headquarters says the nation added 6,919 new COVID-19 cases as of the midnight on Thursday. Of domestically transmitted infections, 2,720 patients came from Seoul and 1,949 from Gyeonggi-do Province. The number of critically ill patients hit a new all-time high of 1,083 and 109 people died. Meanwhile, 82.2 percent of the nation’s population have received two shots of COVID-19 vaccine and 26.7 percent have taken the third dose.
- S. KOREA REPORTS 6,919 NEW CASES
-
- 입력 2021-12-23 15:12:58
- 수정2021-12-23 16:46:13
[Anchor Lead]
The Central Disease Control Headquarters says the nation added 6,919 new COVID-19 cases as of the midnight on Thursday. Of domestically transmitted infections, 2,720 patients came from Seoul and 1,949 from Gyeonggi-do Province. The number of critically ill patients hit a new all-time high of 1,083 and 109 people died. Meanwhile, 82.2 percent of the nation’s population have received two shots of COVID-19 vaccine and 26.7 percent have taken the third dose.
The Central Disease Control Headquarters says the nation added 6,919 new COVID-19 cases as of the midnight on Thursday. Of domestically transmitted infections, 2,720 patients came from Seoul and 1,949 from Gyeonggi-do Province. The number of critically ill patients hit a new all-time high of 1,083 and 109 people died. Meanwhile, 82.2 percent of the nation’s population have received two shots of COVID-19 vaccine and 26.7 percent have taken the third dose.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
-
KBSKBS의 기사 모음
-