S. KOREA REPORTS 6,919 NEW CASES
입력 2021.12.23 (15:12) 수정 2021.12.23 (16:46) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

The Central Disease Control Headquarters says the nation added 6,919 new COVID-19 cases as of the midnight on Thursday. Of domestically transmitted infections, 2,720 patients came from Seoul and 1,949 from Gyeonggi-do Province. The number of critically ill patients hit a new all-time high of 1,083 and 109 people died. Meanwhile, 82.2 percent of the nation’s population have received two shots of COVID-19 vaccine and 26.7 percent have taken the third dose.
