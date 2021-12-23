SMALL BUSINESSES PROTEST RESTRICTIONS News Today 입력 2021.12.23 (15:12) 수정 2021.12.23 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



Hundreds of small business owners staged a rally in downtown Seoul to protest the government's elevated COVID-19 restrictions. They are demanding the abolition of vaccine passes and business curfews as well as full compensation for business losses.



[Pkg]



[Soundbite] "Small businesses are dying!"



Some 300 small business owners gathered in Gwanghwamun in Seoul. They are protesting the government's decision to halt the gradual return to normalcy and tighten restrictions.



[Soundbite] Oh Se-hee(Korea Federation of Micro Enterprises) : "We have sustained losses for nearly 2 years, but all we got in compensation is just 100,000-200,000 won. We must be compensated fully."



The protesters are demanding that the business curfew be lifted because they have sustained serious losses again after seeing sales recover briefly.



[Soundbite] Kim Woo-shik(Restaurant owner) : "To be honest, I thought the 9 p.m. curfew would never return again. There's a 10-fold difference in sales when our business hours are limited as opposed to when it's not. No joke."



The owners of small businesses want the government to abolish its policy of imposing up to 3 million won in fines on businesses that violate the vaccine pass requirement.

They are demanding that the law on compensating small businesses be amended so that even sectors that sustained greater losses can receive compensation. The protesters blasted the government for passing the blame for the surge in critical COVID-19 patients and the lack of hospital beds to them.



[Soundbite] Kim Jae-seon(Internet cafe owner) : "No one wants to take responsibility. I want to know why exactly the government is passing the blame on us."



As only up to 299 people are allowed at mass rallies, some protesters who were denied access had to wait outside the fence. Some of the protesters who were denied access clashed with the police.



[Soundbite] "Help the people first!"



The group of small business owners have vowed to stage a nationwide rally if the tightened restrictions are extended beyond January 2.

