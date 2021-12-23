RESERVE OIL TO BE RELEASED

기사 본문 영역

입력 2021.12.23 (15:12) 수정 2021.12.23 (16:46) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

The government has announced a plan to release 3.17 million barrels from its oil reserve over the next three months starting from January. It is about 3.3 percent of the current government reserve at 97 million barrels, which the nation can spend for some 106 days according to the IAEA’s standards. On November 23, South Korea decided to join an international drive to release part of government reserve oil, which was proposed by the U.S. Since then, the government has held discussions with domestic oil refinery companies and Washington.
    News Today
