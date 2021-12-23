DROP IN ULTRAFINE DUST News Today 입력 2021.12.23 (15:13) 수정 2021.12.23 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



Average levels of ultrafine dust has lowered by more than 40 percent in the capital area over the last two years. According to the National Institute of Environmental Research, the annual average level of ultrafine dust came to 21.6 micrograms per cubic meter last year, which is down 42.1 percent from 37.3 micrograms in 2018. The research institute analyzed the drop is mainly due to a low-emission program that encourages drivers to discard aged diesel vehicles.

DROP IN ULTRAFINE DUST

입력 2021-12-23 15:12:59 수정 2021-12-23 16:46:15 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



