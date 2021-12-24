기사 본문 영역

RIVAL PARTIES REACT TO A PARDON
입력 2021.12.24 (15:09) 수정 2021.12.24 (16:46) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

Political parties have reacted differently to a special pardon granted to former President Park. In an election committee meeting Friday morning, ruling Democratic Party chairman Song Young-gil said the DP respects the decision. The main opposition People Power Party also welcomed the news saying it will work even harder for national unity. However minor opposition Justice Party's presidential candidate Sim Sang-jung expressed strong regret. People's Party presidential candidate Ahn Cheol-soo said in an interview before the pardon was officially announced that the decision is suspected of distracting attention from former left-wing lawmaker Lee Seok-ki who was released on parole Friday.
