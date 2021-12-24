LEE NAK-YON APPEARS AT DP’S CAMPAIGN News Today 입력 2021.12.24 (15:09) 수정 2021.12.24 (16:46)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Former Democratic Party chairman Lee Nak-yon has made an appearance in his party's election campaign. He apparently chose the timing just when the approval ratings of the two major presidential candidates, Lee Jae-myung and Yoon Suk-yeol, are neck and neck and when the rival People Power Party is going through another internal feud. Meanwhile LeeJae-myung also shared his campaign pledges on national defense and security.



[Pkg]



​A reunion 51 days after the launch of the election committee. DP presidential nominee Lee Jae-myung says he has many shortcomings and for that, he is seeking advice.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(DP Presidential Candidate) : "I have a lot of hurdles to overcome. I need your help."



[Soundbite] Lee Nak-yon(Former DP chair) : "Let's discuss this more later."



After a luncheon that lasted 80 minutes, the two agreed to co-lead a committee on national vision and unity. It will unearth issues related to welfare and national unity, and work towards putting discussed matters into effect in the next administration. Former DP leader Lee Nak-yon warned he could at times, resort to bluntness in order to discuss the hard truths.



[Soundbite] Lee Nak-yon(Former DP chair) : "I might disagree with our presidential candidate or the party. Our presidential candidate says he will accept that."



The Democratic Party hopes to sway voters through teamwork between its presidential nominee and former chairman, which contrasts sharply with the ongoing internal feud in the rival People Power Party. Lee Jae-myung stressed unity when meeting with occupational organizations, and attacked his rival's calls forreviewing and punishing the incumbent administration.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(DP Presidential Candidate) : "This is not about personal revenge. The power given by the people must be used solely to make people's lives better and promote national unity."



Lee also met with the Open Democratic Party members to promote a merger between the two parties. The merger will likely be officially announced as early as next week. On Friday, the ruling party's presidential candidate unveiled his campaign pledges on national defense and security. He vowed to make the military service optional and promote a smart military system using state-of-the-art technologies.

LEE NAK-YON APPEARS AT DP’S CAMPAIGN

입력 2021-12-24 15:09:53 수정 2021-12-24 16:46:26 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Former Democratic Party chairman Lee Nak-yon has made an appearance in his party's election campaign. He apparently chose the timing just when the approval ratings of the two major presidential candidates, Lee Jae-myung and Yoon Suk-yeol, are neck and neck and when the rival People Power Party is going through another internal feud. Meanwhile LeeJae-myung also shared his campaign pledges on national defense and security.



[Pkg]



​A reunion 51 days after the launch of the election committee. DP presidential nominee Lee Jae-myung says he has many shortcomings and for that, he is seeking advice.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(DP Presidential Candidate) : "I have a lot of hurdles to overcome. I need your help."



[Soundbite] Lee Nak-yon(Former DP chair) : "Let's discuss this more later."



After a luncheon that lasted 80 minutes, the two agreed to co-lead a committee on national vision and unity. It will unearth issues related to welfare and national unity, and work towards putting discussed matters into effect in the next administration. Former DP leader Lee Nak-yon warned he could at times, resort to bluntness in order to discuss the hard truths.



[Soundbite] Lee Nak-yon(Former DP chair) : "I might disagree with our presidential candidate or the party. Our presidential candidate says he will accept that."



The Democratic Party hopes to sway voters through teamwork between its presidential nominee and former chairman, which contrasts sharply with the ongoing internal feud in the rival People Power Party. Lee Jae-myung stressed unity when meeting with occupational organizations, and attacked his rival's calls forreviewing and punishing the incumbent administration.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(DP Presidential Candidate) : "This is not about personal revenge. The power given by the people must be used solely to make people's lives better and promote national unity."



Lee also met with the Open Democratic Party members to promote a merger between the two parties. The merger will likely be officially announced as early as next week. On Friday, the ruling party's presidential candidate unveiled his campaign pledges on national defense and security. He vowed to make the military service optional and promote a smart military system using state-of-the-art technologies.