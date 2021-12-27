기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
Kim Keon-hee, wife of People Power Party presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol, made a public apology for fabricating her resume. She admitted that she exaggerated her job-related experiences to stand out and asked for people’s forgiveness. Yoon said that he is of the same mind as his wife.
[Pkg]
Yoon Suk-yeol’s wife Kim Keon-hee apologized to the public at the People Power Party's headquarters. The apology came 12 days after she was first accused of falsifying her career credentials. She started off by saying that she was sorry for making a belated apology and admitted that she had exaggerated her job-related experiences.
[Soundbite] Kim Keon-hee(PPP Pres. Candidate Yoon Suk-yeol’s Wife) : "I made a mistake while working and studying simultaneously. I exaggerated and fabricated my work experience to stand out."
She said she was ashamed, adding that everything was her fault. She then asked for the public's forgiveness. She also urged the public not to withdraw their support for her husband because of her mistakes.
[Soundbite] Kim Keon-hee(PPP Pres. Candidate Yoon Suk-yeol’s Wife) : "If my husband can be evaluated on his own merits through my disappearance, I would rather do that."
Most of her six-minute statement was filled with emotional pleas and her personal history with her husband.
[Soundbite] Kim Keon-hee(PPP Pres. Candidate Yoon Suk-yeol’s Wife) : "He always cared for my health, asking me if I had eaten or telling me to keep warm in cold weather."
While mentioning remorse and self-examination at the end of the statement, she said that she would fulfill her role only as a wife even if Yoon is elected president. She left without answering reporters' questions after reading the apology. Yoon said that he is of the same mind as his wife.
KIM KEON-HEE'S APOLOGY
