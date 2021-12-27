CANDIDATES PROMOTE THEIR POLICIES News Today 입력 2021.12.27 (15:22) 수정 2021.12.27 (16:48)

[Anchor Lead]



With the 2022 presidential election some 70 days away, the leading candidates’ campaigning have been tainted by allegations surrounding their families, But the candidates appear to be focusing on promoting their policies. Lee Jae-myung says large corporations and the public sector should avoid extending retirement age to give more job opportunities to younger generations. While Yoon Seok-yul has promised to create jobs by boosting the growth of the convergence industry and to spend the profit from the sector to support the vulnerable.



[Pkg]



Lee Jae-myung asked large corporations and the public sector to avoid extending the retirement age. Saying older generations sufficiently enjoyed opportunities while the Korean economy was growing rapidly.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(DP Presidential Candidate) : "They are engaging in a life-or-death competition or even war. Younger people say extending retirement age makes it more difficult for them to survive. It is a source of generational conflict."



Despite opposition from the nation's top office and the government, he still promoted his proposal to temporarily exempt those with multiple homes from transfer tax. The ruling party presidential candidate said he could introduce the tax break late next year after the election if necessary.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(DP Presidential Candidate) : "Multi-home owners should be given one more chance. That will encourage them to put their properties on the market."



In a meeting with new mothers, Lee promised to increase inexpensive, public-operated postpartum care facilities. Earlier in the day, Lee launched a state vision committee with Lee Nak-yon, one of his rivals in the party’s internal primary. Yoon Suk-yeol announced campaign promises on job creation and welfare for the first time since being selected as the main opposition party’s presidential candidate.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(PPP Presidential Candidate) : "I will take care of those in need first by providing additional support to children, the elderly and people with disabilities."



Stressing job creation is the best way to promote welfare, he promised to introduce policies tailored for each generation.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(PPP Presidential Candidate) : "I will work to help everyone enjoy the fruit of growth through creating jobs and promoting welfare."



The PPP candidate appealed to voters in Sejong, Iksan and Daedeok, promising to create a new belt of the convergence industry that links the three regions. On Monday, Yoon will visit Daejang-dong in Seongnam, Gyeonggi-do Province and call for the launch of a special prosecutor’s team that will look into the controversial development project implemented there.

